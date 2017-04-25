Donald Street
April 25, 2017 11:20 pm
Updated: April 25, 2017 11:21 pm

Emergency crews rush to Winnipeg apartment building

By Online Producer  Global News

Tenants of the building can be seen gathering out front of their building Tuesday night.

Jordan Pearn / Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — Multiple emergency vehicles responded to an apartment building on Stradbrook Avenue, just east of Donald Street Tuesday night.

No official word has been released regarding the incident but residents of the apartment building could be seen gathering near the front of the building and in the lobby at 10 p.m.

One resident told Global News there was smoke seen on the seventh floor.

STRADBROOK FIRE
Sherbrook Fire 2

It appeared that seven fire trucks responded to the incident.

Stradbrook Avenue, east of Donald Street was closed as of 10 p.m.

More to come.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Donald Street
Emergency crews
Evacuation
Fire
Stradbrook Avenue
Winnipeg fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News