“You don’t do this on a whim.” Converting to Catholicism in wake of Sask. school ruling

Hundreds upon thousands of Saskatchewan families may have some big decisions ahead, if a court ruling delivered late last week is upheld.

By June 2018, the province will no longer be allowed to fund non-catholic students attending separate schools.

A decision the province says it will do everything in it’s power to roadblock since it will likely result in over-populated public schools and empty or near-empty separate schools in Saskatchewan.

“I’ve asked the Justice Minister and the Minister of Education to look at every single option because this simply cannot stand,” said Premier Brad Wall on Monday.

“We take this very seriously, this is not good news for Saskatchewan.”

As the province explores legal options, some Saskatchewan families are pondering a conversion to Catholicism if it means their child will continue their academic career in the same educational setting.

Brett Salkeld, Archdiocesan Theologian for the Archdiocese of Regina however is concerned this religious decision by families is being taken too lightly.

“This is a commitment. It would be analogous in some ways to marriage, your covenanting yourself to a community and making promises,” Salkeld said.

“So you don’t do this on a whim.”

If a faith-based shift is still a serious option, Salkeld said the initiation process typically begins in September with an individual being received into the church at Easter vigil.

During those months, a person would attend mass and the Rite of Christian Initiation of Adults (RCIA) classes one on one or in a group if it was a family.

“You would become very familiar with scripture, you would learn the teaching of Jesus, ethical teachings, the position of the catholic church on a variety of issues, you would really work on a life of prayer.”

A baptism would follow, if you weren’t already baptized as a Christian. Anyone at any age can convert and a parent’s involvement would depend on a child’s age.

It’s a lengthy process say officials that is a rewarding one and shouldn’t be done for the wrong reasons.

“We’re not interested in people cynically lying about their convictions in order to get their kids into a particular school,” Salkeld said.