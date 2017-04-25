11th annual Aggie Days kicks off at Exhibition Park

Farm animals aren’t something seven-year-old Jettaya Blenkin gets to see very often, so she couldn’t miss this spring’s Aggie Days.

“I just really like to pet the animals and see what it would be to actually live on a farm,” she said.

Blenkin doesn’t come from of a family of farmers, but she thinks she knows why she’s interested in learning about them.

“Well, one thing is because I love horses. I ride one,” she said.

Of course she made a stop at the Lethbridge Therapeutic Riding Association’s booth. That’s where she found Herman Houweling, a guy who can relate to her.

“I remember as a kid going to places like this and seeing the horses and being completely awe struck because I get to pet them and now I get to be the guys bringing the horses,” Houweling said.

The bees aren’t as exciting as the horses, but Bard Alexander from the Alberta Seed Commission often surprises the kids and even some adults when he tells them there is more than one type of bee.

“In the world there’s 20,000 different types of bees, slightly more than 20,000, and of those 20,000 only seven make honey,” Houweling said.

A few steps over is the Egg Farmers of Alberta booth where Angie Lang says her most popular question is, “how many eggs does a chicken lay a day?”

“It’s around one egg per day,” Lang said.

After that, it’s, “what’s the difference between a white and brown egg?”

“Nutritionally, the eggs – white and brown – are both the same,” Lang said. “It’s what the feed is to make them an omega 3, vegetarian, free run, free range; it’s all in the feed.”

There’s a lot to learn, but Blenkin believes she accomplished her goal.

“I think I know what it would be like now,” she said.

Blenkin says she also wants to live on a farm now.