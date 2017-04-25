COMMENTARY: Ticats’ mini-camp will accomplish two goals

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have kicked off their annual mini-camp.

Mother Nature gave the players and coaches pretty much all they could handle on Day 1 with a dose of steady ready and cool temperatures.

Forty-six players are listed on the mini-camp roster, along with an additional seven, count ’em, seven kickers.

It’s clear the Ticats are throwing a bunch of fishing lines into the water in the hopes of pulling one out and catching a bona fide kicker.

And who knows, someone else could emerge at the main camp beginning in late May.

While the Ticats are using the mini-camp to potentially find their kicker of the future, the three days of chucking the pigskin around at Tim Hortons Fields has a bigger purpose.

Mini-camp accomplishes a couple of goals.

Number one, it gives the coaching staff a good idea of where their incoming rookies and negotiation list players stand, in relation to the established veterans who are already here.

Secondly, mini-camp provides a massive boost to first-year CFL players.

And I’m not talking about rookies coming out of the CIS.

No, I’m referring to those first-year players who have no idea about CFL rules, let alone the Tiger-Cats’ gargantuan playbook.

But everyone has to start somewhere, including those wide-eyed Americans who will just be trying to keep up with their Canadian colleagues this week.