Calgary man wanted on charges of sexual assault, sexual interference

Calgary police have released a photo of a man wanted in connection with two sexual assaults in Calgary in the hopes that someone in the city may know where to find him.

Police are providing few details about the incidents to protect the identities of the victims, but say the attacks were not random.

Galal Ramadan, 53, is charged with two counts of sexual assault, two counts of sexual interference and one count each of failing to attend court, obstruction of justice and failing to comply with a court order.

He is described as six feet tall, with a medium build, brown eyes and grey hair and may have recently grown a beard.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers (www.calgarycrimestoppers.org).