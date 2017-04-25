Wainwright says water supply ‘no longer at critical levels,’ drops state of emergency

The east-central town of Wainwright, Alta. has dropped a local state of emergency it implemented last week after it said a “disruption in the supply of water” to the town reservoir resulted in reduced water supply.

The state of emergency was dropped Tuesday afternoon after the town said it was “no longer at critical levels.”

“A temporary bypass line is in place, has been tested and is currently supplying water to our reservoirs,” the town said through an Alberta Emergency Alert just after 2 p.m.

According to town officials, permanent repairs to solve the water supply issues are ongoing, however, “normal community consumption [of water] may resume.”

Area residents with outstanding questions about the situation are asked to visit the Town of Wainwright website or to call the town office at 780-842-3381.

The town of Wainwright originally declared a state of local emergency on Friday.