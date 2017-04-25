John Oakley Show – Tuesday April 25, 2017
US President announces 20 per cent tariff on Canadian softwood lumber
President Donald Trump told reporters to expect a 20 per cent tariff on softwood lumber going into the U.S. from Canada. Chief Political Correspondent at Global News joins the show and talk about how bad this is for both countries.
City launches homelessness awareness campaign
Toronto Alliance to End Homelessness (TAEH) has launched a public awareness campaign . They’re aiming to debunk the myths around homelessness and homeless people, specifically men, who make up 85 percent of the homeless population. John Oakley show talks to executive lead Kira Heineck.View link »
Canadian judges are being urged to take systemic racism into account before sentencing black criminals
Defence lawyers with Legal Aid Ontario are asking judges to consider how discrimination and marginalization may have influenced defendants’ behaviour but it is not meant to be a “get-out-of-jail-free” card but rather gives judges a fuller picture of their clients before their fates are decided. AM640 Legal Analyst Lorne Honickman joins the show and says judges are already doing this.View link »
Today’s panel includes, David Wills, Karlene Nation, and Kevin Gaudet – We talk pot, homelessness, racism and more of the issues in your backyard.View link »
