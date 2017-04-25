Saskatchewan children’s advocate wants more mental health services in schools

Saskatchewan’s new children’s advocate says he wants more psychiatrists and mental health counsellors in schools so that they’re readily accessible to young people.

In his first report since becoming the advocate for children and youth last fall, Corey O’Soup says it’s time to shift resources that already exist in the health system to schools.

O’Soup says a more co-ordinated system between health and education would better serve children, along with their families.

He says the suicides last fall of six young girls in four weeks in northern Saskatchewan shows the lack of mental health services in some communities.

However, O’Soup also says psychiatrists and counsellors are Band-aids to problems and a long-term solution needs to be found as to what is driving children to harm.

The advocate says he’ll release a report later this year about the suicides in Saskatchewan and make recommendations on proactive ways to help vulnerable kids.