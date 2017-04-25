Bernie Wolfe Community School
April 25, 2017 4:02 pm
Updated: April 25, 2017 4:03 pm

Winnipeg students mummify their vice principal

By Online Producer  Global News

Winnipeg students turn their vice principal into a mummy Tuesday afternoon.

Chris Stanton/Global News
WINNIPEG — Winnipeg students got some hands on experience learning about ancient Egypt after mummifying their vice principal Tuesday afternoon.

Students at Bernie Wolfe Community School in Transcona decorated their vice principal, Ryan Francis, with Egyptian salts and spices and wrapped him in linen over a span of 20 minutes.

As two students narrated the steps, other kids took turns in the mummification process.

“In social studies we’re learning about different places in the world and learning about ancient Egypt,” teacher Sandy Fazenda said. “So the students asked the vice principal if he would be okay with being mummified.’

That’s when they took Francis through the mummification process, and removed fake organs (intestines, lungs and stomach), covered his skin with salt and then wrapped him in linen cloth.

“There was a script that explained the process of mummification, such as wrapping and washing the body…the students knew all the vocabulary.”

Fazenda said the mummification process was more about hands-on learning, and said it will be an experience the students will never forget.

