Missing Hamilton man found dead on Manitoulin Island

A Hamilton man who went missing from a Manitoulin Island First Nations community has been found dead.

Police say foul play is not suspected in the 35-year-old man’s death.

He was last seen at a residence in M’Chigeeng on March 15.

UCCM Anishnaabe Police say the man’s body was found Monday with the help of two OPP canine units in a wooded area beside Highway 540 in M’Chigeeng.

His name has not been released.