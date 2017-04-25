Canada
April 25, 2017 4:38 pm

Missing Hamilton man found dead on Manitoulin Island

By News Anchor  900CHML

Police have found the body of a missing Hamilton man on Manitoulin Island.

Rick Zamperin/Google Maps
A A

A Hamilton man who went missing from a Manitoulin Island First Nations community has been found dead.

Police say foul play is not suspected in the 35-year-old man’s death.

He was last seen at a residence in M’Chigeeng on March 15.

UCCM Anishnaabe Police say the man’s body was found Monday with the help of two OPP canine units in a wooded area beside Highway 540 in M’Chigeeng.

His name has not been released.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Manitoulin Island First Nations
Missing Man
OPP
UCCM Anishnaabe Police

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News