Missing Hamilton man found dead on Manitoulin Island
A A
A Hamilton man who went missing from a Manitoulin Island First Nations community has been found dead.
Police say foul play is not suspected in the 35-year-old man’s death.
He was last seen at a residence in M’Chigeeng on March 15.
UCCM Anishnaabe Police say the man’s body was found Monday with the help of two OPP canine units in a wooded area beside Highway 540 in M’Chigeeng.
His name has not been released.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.