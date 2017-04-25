Big Brothers Big Sisters could fall short of fundraising target for Dream Home Lottery

An organization that provides mentoring opportunities for children and youth in the Edmonton area is at risk of falling short of its fundraising goal for its annual Dream Home Lottery.

Big Brothers Big Sisters uses the money raised during the annual lottery to fund its programs. The organization said this year’s campaign is experiencing extremely low sales.

“We are at risk of not making the money we need to continue the same level of support to our community’s children,” read a letter posted on the organization’s website by executive director Liz O’Neill.

“The kids who take part in our programs go to your school or perhaps live in your neighbourhood. They are kids with potential who just need a little extra support and families of all kinds that can’t do it all by themselves.”

This year’s goal is to raise $1 million, which funds programming for nearly 700 kids.

Tickets for this year’s lottery are on sale until May 1. They range in price from $25 for a single ticket to $200 for 30 tickets.

