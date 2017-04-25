Alberta NDP offers 6-week instant rebate program for energy efficient products

Albertans can save some money over the next few weeks if they buy energy efficient products.

The province has launched an instant savings program that will provide instant rebates for energy efficient products between April 28 and June 11.

Immediate rebates of up to $30 will be distributed for items like programmable thermostats, water-saving devices, smart power strips and heavy duty timers.

“Our government is helping Albertans save and making life more affordable. Energy efficiency is creating jobs and a new industry while putting money in Albertans’ pockets,” Minister Shannon Phillips said.

The incentives are part of Energy Efficiency Alberta’s Residential Retail Products Program.

“Since February, more than one million Albertans have viewed the Energy Efficiency Alberta website, showing how eager Albertans are to embrace energy efficiency in their communities. They know Energy Efficiency Alberta programs will reduce their energy bills and provide them the tools they need to save money,” Energy Efficiency Alberta CEO Monica Curtis said.

The rebates will be available at home improvement stores across Alberta.

Energy Efficiency Alberta is offering other opportunities to help Albertans reduce energy use and save money, including residential and commercial solar program, residential no-charge energy savings program, residential retail products program-home improvement rebate, and business, non-profit, and institutional energy savings program.