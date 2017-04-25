Toronto police release video of suspect wanted in March shooting

Toronto police have released security camera video in hopes of identifying a suspect wanted in a downtown shooting last month.

According to police, several shots were fired through the lobby doors of a building at Augusta Square, southwest of Dundas Street West and Spadina Avenue, at around 4 p.m. on March 28.

READ MORE: Toronto police searching for suspect after person injured in Chinatown shooting

A 35-year-old man was hit by two bullets and sustained injuries police described as non-life threatening.

The four-second video released Tuesday shows a man dressed in black running away from the building.

Police say the suspect fled in white Mazda 3, which has since been recovered.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them at 416-808-1400 or reach out to Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).