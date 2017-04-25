High water postpones Go Fish program in West Kelowna

It’s a popular program that promotes fishing among Okanagan children but the ‘Go Fish’ youth urban fishery has been postponed in West Kelowna.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO) is advising the public that due to the unprecedented high water level in Shannon Lake Regional Park, the ‘Go Fish’ program has been postponed by a week. The grand opening is now scheduled for Sunday, May 7.

“We’ve never seen Shannon Lake so high and as a result, the net that’s used to keep fish in for the youth fishery, isn’t long or deep enough to do the job this year. Our Peachland Sportsmen’s Association volunteers are busy making modifications and plan to put the net in soon,” RDCO spokesman Bruce Smith said. “Then if the lake level cooperates, we anticipate the Freshwater Fisheries Society of B.C. and Summerland Trout Hatchery will be able to stock the fishing area in time for the May 7 kickoff.”

While the grand-opening at Shannon Lake is slated for May, 7, the ‘Go fish’ program is actually scheduled to start there on May 6.

In Kelowna however, the ‘Go Fish’ program is being launched as planned starting this Sunday, April 30 at the Hall Road fishing pond in Mission Creek Regional Park. The pond is is being stocked with 500 young rainbow trout this week ahead of the urban fishery opening on the weekend.

The program will continue at both sites each weekend until Father’s Day, June 18 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Youth 15 years of age and under may try to a catch 25 – 30 centimetre long rainbow trout and are allowed to keep one each day, without a fishing license.

RDCO is asking everyone taking part in the ‘Go Fish’ program to respect the park’s neighbours by parking only in the designated areas or where directed by staff.

While participants age 15 and under are not required to have a fishing license for this program, the RDCO asks that they bring their own fishing equipment if possible, as a limited number of rods and reels are available to borrow at each site.