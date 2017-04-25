Bomb threat emailed to Aden Bowman Collegiate

For the third-straight Tuesday, a bomb threat has been received in Saskatoon, this time at Aden Bowman Collegiate.

School officials said the threat was received by email Tuesday morning.

In a letter to parents, Aden Bowman principal Paul Humbert said Saskatoon police were immediately called and the “threat was considered low-level.”

“Police determined there was no safety concern for students and staff members. The school day was not disrupted and students were made aware of the situation.”

The most recent threat is believed to be connected to a number of recent suspicious package calls and bomb threats in the city.

On April 18, a bomb threat was emailed to Saskatchewan Polytechnic and one was received at Global Saskatoon on April 11.

Alexa Emerson, who also goes by the name of Amanda Totchek, has been charged in eight recent suspicious package cases that were received at Saskatoon businesses between March 16 and April 6.

She is also awaiting trial in five suspicious package cases dating back to November 2016.

Saskatoon police are still trying to identify a woman in a video that was send to some media outlets days before Emerson turned herself into police.

The woman claims she was the one responsible for sending the packages.

Authorities said they didn’t believe the woman in the video had participated in anything criminal in nature but that she may have useful information related to the suspicious packages case.

Police continue to investigate.