Halifax gardening store offering $10,000 reward after robbery

One of the owners of a local gardening store is asking the public for help after his business was robbed Sunday night.

Chris Enns, the co-owner of Grow-Op Shop Indoor Gardening & Hydroponic Supplies, is offering $10,000 to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest(s) of those who robbed his business.

“We had about a week’s worth of cash… We lost an extensive amount of seeds on site, extraction equipment, ballasts, lights, literally you name it,” said Enns.

He estimates over $75,000 of cash and inventory had been stolen.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the call just after 8 a.m. on Monday.

“It was believed the business was broken into sometime overnight,” said Constable Dianne Penfound, a spokesperson for the Halifax police.

Enns says it was disheartening to see the damage to his store.

“When we first came into the business there was broken glass all over and a lot of equipment scattered throughout the building. They were literally hauling it on to pallets and taking it out the back door,” Enns said.

The Halifax police are asking anyone with information on this incident to contact them.