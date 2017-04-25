Alberta government announces upgrades to Canmore hospital

The Alberta government announced Tuesday $1.8 million in upgrades are underway at the Canmore General Hospital.

The upgrades include renovations to acute care nurse stations, a modernized admissions desk and lobby and additional washrooms.

The money for the upgrades was set aside in Alberta’s 2017 budget which allocated $143.5 million on maintenance and renovation of health care facilities across Alberta in the coming year.

“Every patient coming in to the hospital will experience the benefits of these improvements,” said Associate Minister of Health Brandy Payne. “Staff will be able to interact and support patients in the best way possible.”

In a news release, the government said the new admitting desk provides better patient flow and increased privacy. Meanwhile, renovations to the lobby give maintenance staff better access to mechanical and electrical systems.

The nursing station and medication room in the acute care ward are also being moved to allow for easier interaction between staff and patients.

“These changes are important in helping front-line staff to continue delivering the best possible care for patients, here, at the Canmore hospital,” said Cameron Westhead, MLA for Banff-Cochrane.