April 25, 2017 2:29 pm

Western University study finds collisions 5 times more likely for street racers

By News Announcer  AM980 London

A Western University and CAMH study finds street-racers are 5x more likely to get in a crash than other drivers.

Ontario drivers who have taken part in street racing at least once in the past 12 months are five times more likely than other drivers to crash within that same time period, according to a new study.

The first-of-its-kind study was led by researchers from Western University and the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH). The study is the first Canadian survey to look specifically at the demographics and crash rates of adult street racers in Ontario.

Roughly one per cent of the drivers surveyed admitted to street racing at least once over the previous year. The majority are single men and were also more likely to drive fast after using alcohol or marijuana.

The data comes from 11,263 Ontario adults surveyed between 2009 and 2014.

“We know that those who engage in street racing also tend to engage in other risky behaviours that, on their own, can increase crash rates,” CAMH researcher and report lead author Christine Wickens said.

“But even when we adjust for all other variables — age, sex, driving distance, impaired driving — we see this correlation between self-admitted street racers and significantly higher crash numbers.”

Street-racing and stunt-driving legislation introduced in Ontario in 2007 means drivers could face vehicle impoundment, licence suspension, higher fines and possible imprisonment.

The study also points out that while The Fast and the Furious franchise is hugely successful and prominent in popular culture, there is very little empirical research on the threat street racing poses.

