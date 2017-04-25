Crime
April 25, 2017 1:52 pm
Updated: April 25, 2017 2:07 pm

Lockdown lifted following report of armed student at Clarke Road Secondary School

By News Announcer  AM980 London

Clarke Road Secondary School was briefly placed on lockdown due to reports of a student with a weapon on April 25, 2017.

Google Maps/July2016
A A

London police confirm no one was injured and an air-soft pistol was found following an incident at Clarke Road Secondary School that resulted in a brief lockdown Tuesday.

According to the Thames Valley District School Board, the school initiated a lockdown as a precaution “after receiving a report of a student with a weapon on school property” at around 11 a.m.

The student allegedly left the property and police were contacted.

The lockdown was lifted after roughly 10 minutes once police apprehended the 16-year-old boy. The air-soft pistol was found nearby.

In the wake of this incident, police are reminding the public that all firearms, real or fake, pose a threat to public safety and police will always treat firearms as real until determined otherwise.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
clarke road secondary school
clarke road ss
Code Red
Lockdown
London Police
TVDSB

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News