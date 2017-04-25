Lockdown lifted following report of armed student at Clarke Road Secondary School

London police confirm no one was injured and an air-soft pistol was found following an incident at Clarke Road Secondary School that resulted in a brief lockdown Tuesday.

According to the Thames Valley District School Board, the school initiated a lockdown as a precaution “after receiving a report of a student with a weapon on school property” at around 11 a.m.

The student allegedly left the property and police were contacted.

The lockdown was lifted after roughly 10 minutes once police apprehended the 16-year-old boy. The air-soft pistol was found nearby.

In the wake of this incident, police are reminding the public that all firearms, real or fake, pose a threat to public safety and police will always treat firearms as real until determined otherwise.