Police hunt for suspect after ATB robbed in SE Calgary

Police have released photos of a man wanted in connection with a bank robbery earlier this month.

Investigators said on April 7, just before 5:30 p.m., a man walked into the ATB at 1337 Macleod Trail S.E. and asked a bank teller to exchange a large amount of $100 bills for $50 bills. The man then told the teller he wanted the cash in U.S. currency. When the teller refused, the man asked for his money back. Police allege the man then grabbed an undisclosed number of bills while the teller’s back was turned and left the bank.

The suspect is described as 5’9” tall, approximately 210 pounds, with a heavy build, short dark hair and sideburns. He was unshaven at the time and wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt with green lining and grey sweatpants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.