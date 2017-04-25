Vancouver Aquarium brings ocean learning to the Prairies

It’s not every day students from the Prairies have the opportunity to touch sea stars and interact with the ocean.

The Vancouver Aquarium Marine Science Centre is bringing coastal learning to communities across the country with their AquaVan 150 tour.

In celebration of Canada’s 150th anniversary, this is the first time the tour is traveling from coast to coast.

At a stop in Saskatoon, educator Holly Neate says the goal is always to inspire students and make them excited about what they learn.

“We’re trying to engage and inspire local action across the country,” said Neate,

“Especially for those land locked communities that don’t get the chance to see the ocean, we’re hoping to bring a piece of that to them.”

While the tour manly targets students and youth through school visits, the AquaVan is also hosting public events where visitors can participate in a Great Canadian Shoreline Cleanup.

In Saskatoon, the public event is Saturday, May 29 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. CT at the Western Development Museum.