Looking back at the Flood of the Century that devastated St. Agathe, Man.

Twenty years ago, the residents of Ste. Agathe, Man., were forced to watch from a distance as the Red River swallowed their homes, cars and farms.

It was the fist town to lose it’s battle with Manitoba’s Flood of the Century.

On April 29, 1997, the town of more than 300 people were forced to flee their homes. Ste. Agathe sits on the west bank of the Red River and was protected by a partial dike running along the river edge. But in the middle of the night, it was flooded by a wall of water that rushed in from the opposite direction.

“No one expected to have the water come from that end of town,” the town’s former reeve, Bob Stefaniuk said.

The strong winds from the northwest also flooded the water over roads and highways.

Every home was damaged as the river swept through the community.

The devastation came more than a week after the dike system in Grand Forks, N.D. succumbed by the Red River, forcing more than 40,000 people homes and causing billions of dollars in damage.

The surreal sight of a flooded downtown Grand Forks, and a Manitoba town destroyed by the Red River, was a grim warning to Winnipeggers destructive power the river could soon unleash on the city.

