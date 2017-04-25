Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Tuesday, April 25
Trudeau says father helped brother Michel avoid criminal record for pot charge
Jodie Emery, Princess of Pot and Former Owner of Cannabis Culture Marijuana Dispensaries, reacts.
Donald Trump announces 20% tariff on Canadian softwood lumber
Ian Lee, Associate Professor, Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, discusses the implications.
Almost 8 in 10 Canadians have used alternative medicines: Fraser Institute
Nadeem Esmail, Fraser Institute Senior Fellow and author of the report, joined the show to tell us the details.
YOUR REACTION: Do you use alternative medicine? Should it be covered by OHIP, or is it better left to the private sector?

Lower Simcoe Underpass flooded
Why is this happening? What can the city do? Mark Mattson, Founder and President of Lake Ontario Waterkeeper gives us the big picture of Lake Ontario and flooding in Toronto.
