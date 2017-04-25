Blogs
April 25, 2017 4:21 pm

Tasha Kheiriddin Show: Tuesday, April 25

By

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes part in a news conference in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, September 21, 2016. REUTERS/Chris Wattie

Reuters/Chris Wattie
A A

Happy rainy Tuesday!

In case you missed it: Here’s your one-stop look at all the highlights of the Tasha Kheiriddin Show on April 25.


Trudeau says father helped brother Michel avoid criminal record for pot charge
Jodie Emery, Princess of Pot and Former Owner of Cannabis Culture Marijuana Dispensaries, reacts.

View link »

 

Story continues below

Donald Trump announces 20% tariff on Canadian softwood lumber
Ian Lee, Associate Professor, Sprott School of Business at Carleton University, discusses the implications.

View link »


Almost 8 in 10 Canadians have used alternative medicines: Fraser Institute
Nadeem Esmail, Fraser Institute Senior Fellow and author of the report, joined the show to tell us the details.

View link »

YOUR REACTION: Do you use alternative medicine? Should it be covered by OHIP, or is it better left to the private sector?


Lower Simcoe Underpass flooded
Why is this happening? What can the city do? Mark Mattson, Founder and President of Lake Ontario Waterkeeper gives us the big picture of Lake Ontario and flooding in Toronto.

View link »


That’s a wrap! Listen and join in on the conversation every Monday to Friday from 12 to 2 p.m., on the Tasha Kheiriddin Show.
Report an error

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News