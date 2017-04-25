National Volunteer Week kicks off in Montreal

This week is National Volunteer Week and there are over 400 community organizations actively looking for volunteers around Montreal.

Pierre Morrissette, the director of the Volunteer Bureau of Montreal, joined Global’s Laura Casella Tuesday to talk about where people can look when seeking volunteer opportunities.

“People choose to volunteer for various reasons,” he said.

“You can meet other people who have an interest in helping others. It’s good for immigrants who want to develop a network and gain Canadian experience, and it’s great for students looking for work experience.”

The Volunteer Bureau of Montreal was started by the Junior League of Montreal in 1937 as part of an effort to support recruitment of volunteers for various organizations.

Along with its 80 year history, the bureau was the first volunteer organization in Canada to provide training to manage groups of volunteers.

The site features a search engine that allows potential volunteers to seek out opportunities by filtering through neighbourhoods or organizations looking for help.

“Volunteering can fulfill many motivations,” said Morrissette.

“Volunteer work is fun. It’s something that gives you pleasure and it’s good for your health.”

For more information about volunteer opportunities around the island of Montreal, visit the Volunteer Bureau of Montreal’s website.