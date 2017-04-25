St. Thomas police searching for missing 30-year-old woman

St. Thomas police hope the public can help them track down a woman who’s been reported missing.

Roxanne Barker, 30, is described as being thin with brown hair and blue eyes. She’s 5’2″ tall and weighs approximately 132 pounds.

Unfortunately, investigators don’t have a clothing description and are not sure when she was last seen.

Anyone who may have information about where Roxanne may be, or have any way of contacting her, are asked to contact St. Thomas police.