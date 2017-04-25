City facing $17-million clean-up bill to remove decades-old sludge

The city is facing a $17-million clean-up bill, ordered by the province, to remove sludge that’s been around for decades.

Council’s Utilities Committee was given the financial update by branch manager Chris Ward Monday about the Bremner Lagoons that have been sitting around, for decades. It’s only this year he said they’ve had to show that $17-million liability on their books.

“The Bremner Lagoons were last operational approximately in the mid ’80s. We received a letter from Alberta Environment early this year that instructed us to come up with a plan basically saying the do-nothing alternative needs to be changed, please provide a plan as to what you are intending to do,” Ward said.

The sludge is a combination of human and industrial waste. Ward said the intention was to eventually get to it, however the province forced the city’s hand.

“In terms of the performance reporting for public sector organizations, as soon as you are aware of an environmental liability you have to book it on your books with a best estimate of what it will be,” Ward said.

“I’m glad we’re finally getting on with it. I can’t say that that’s a bad thing,” said Coun. Ben Henderson. “I’m surprised that it’s just showing up now.”

The $17-million cost will eventually have to be picked up by you, the rate payer. It will pay for removal of the most severe sludge that is being stored in the lagoon. The rest the city hopes will be taken care naturally by vegetation.