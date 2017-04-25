Halton Police investigating attempted break-in at north Oakville home

The Halton Regional Police Service is asking for public assistance in identifying two suspects in connection to a break-in at a residence in Oakville.

The incident occurred on Saturday, April 22 around 11:30 a.m.

Police say a neighbour spotted activity at the back of the house and reported that one suspect said he was looking for a lost puppy, before walking away calmly.

Both suspects are described as white males around 30 years of age, tall with average builds, clean-shaven and with dark hair.

One suspect was wearing sunglasses and a black ball cap with a white “R” on the front, while the other was in all black clothing.

Images of the two suspects were caught on video.

Police are taking this opportunity to remind residents to be aware of any suspicious persons or vehicles in their neighbourhoods and to report any suspicious activity to police.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the Oakville Criminal Investigations Bureau at 905-825 4747 ext. 2263.