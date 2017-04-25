6 arrested after drug raids in Saint-Eustache, Montreal

Six suspects were arrested Tuesday morning after raids took place in Saint-Eustache and Montreal.

It was the third stage of Project Assault, an attempt to break up the fight for control of a drug ring north of Montreal and in the Greater Montreal regions.

“Investigation into the drug network began after there was gun activity in a residential neighbourhood on Robin Boulevard in Laval last May, and a kidnapping that resulted in a victim being seriously injured,” said Laval police Const. Evelyne Boudreau.

In a joint effort by Laval police, Montreal police and Sûreté du Québec’s swat team, nine other arrests were made in two operations throughout the Laurentians on April 18 and April 20.

The arrests from the operations saw the seizure of over 10,000 kilograms of marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine as well as firearms and cellphones.

— With files from the Canadian Press.