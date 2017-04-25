Interim president and CEO of Toronto Community Housing steps down

Greg Spearn is no longer the interim president and CEO of the Toronto Community Housing Corporation (TCHC), the organization’s board confirmed at a meeting on Tuesday.

TCHC board chair Bud Purves said Spearn “decided to step down for personal reasons” and that board vice-chairman Kevin Marshman will take over his duties in the interim.

“Greg has been an important asset. He has been a steady hand,” Purves said.

Spearn’s decision to step down comes as the board was already in the process of selecting a new permanent president and CEO.

TCHC is the largest social housing provider in Canada serving 125,000 people with 58,500 units in 2,300 buildings across the city.

The organization has been plagued in recent years by spending scandals and questionable hiring practices which forced the dismissal of several management officials including the removal of CEO Gene Jones in 2014.

TCHC is also dealing with a $2.6 billion repair backlog to its buildings.

Spearn was appointed interim CEO on April 25, 2014 but he too faced scrutiny for accepting a substantial bonus which the board approved on Feb. 19, 2015.

A report reviewing the inner workings of TCHC released last year recommended the decentralization of the public housing agency by turning it into a non-profit organization to better managed residents’ needs.

Toronto Mayor John Tory issued a statement on Tuesday thanking Spearn for his service and is looking forward to working with Marshman.

“Mr. Marshman has served as vice-chair of the board since 2015 and has several years of experience leading corporations including service as president and CEO of Habitat for Humanity,” Tory said. “I am confident that Toronto Community Housing is in good hands as the search for a permanent CEO continues.”

Councillor Joe Cressy, who sits as a TCHC board member, said Tuesday the search for a new permanent CEO comes at a time when the housing corporation is facing significant internal and financial challenges.

“We don’t have the resources to repair our buildings, to ensure our residents live in quality community housing they deserve to,” Cressy said. “It’s that reason we need to move quickly.”