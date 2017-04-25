Crime
April 25, 2017 8:40 am

Badly injured Yorkshire Terrier euthanized after being ditched in Brampton: police

By Staff The Canadian Press

Peel Regional Police
BRAMPTON, Ont. – Police northwest of Toronto are looking for two men they say abandoned a badly injured dog that later had to be put down.

Peel regional police say it happened earlier this month in Brampton, Ont.

They say two men spent several hours on a restaurant patio with a small Yorkshire Terrier, but then left without the dog.

Police say staff members found the dog and took it to a veterinary hospital, where it was euthanized due to the extent of its injuries.

The suspects are described as having a medium complexion, and one has short dark hair with a full beard.
