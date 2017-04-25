2 rushed to hospital after fire in Burnaby high-rise

Two people were rushed to hospital this morning after a fire at a high-rise in Burnaby. One of them is in critical condition and the other was seriously hurt.

The fire broke out on McMurray Avenue and Grange Street just after 9 p.m. Monday.

When fire crews arrived, flames were pouring from a suite on the seventh floor.

Officials say the fire started in a kitchen and does not appear to be suspicious at this time.

The fire was limited to one suite but three others have smoke and water damage.