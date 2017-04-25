Snowfall warning issued for Banff, Kananaskis and Canmore

A snowfall warning was issued for Banff, Kananaskis and Canmore on Tuesday with 10 to 20 centimetres of snow expected.

The snowfall warning, issued by Environment Canada at around 6 a.m., cautions heavy snowfall which will eventually taper off late Tuesday morning.

Motorists are asked to adjust their driving with changing road conditions.

According to Environment Canada, snowfall warnings are issued when “significant snowfall” is expected.

For more information on public weather alerts you can visit the Environment Canada website.