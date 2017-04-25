Traffic
April 25, 2017 9:00 am
Updated: April 25, 2017 9:03 am

Spring snowfall slows commute for Calgary drivers

By Online Reporter  Global News

WATCH: A spring snowfall caused the commute to work on Tuesday to be slow for thousands of Calgary drivers. Doug Vaessen has details.

A A

A spring snowfall slowed the commute to work for thousands of Calgary drivers on Tuesday.

The snow started falling on Monday evening and continued overnight, creating wet and slippery roads throughout the city.

Other areas in the city saw the snowfall stick to the roads, creating icy conditions.

Emergency crews responded to several collisions, including some on major arteries like Macleod Trail and Deerfoot Trail.

READ MORE: Snowfall warning issued for Banff, Kananaskis and Canmore

Outside of the city, a snowfall was issued for Banff, Canmore and Kananaskis.

Environment Canada warned 10 to 20 centimetres of snow was expected.

Snowfall in Calgary on Tuesday, April 25, 2017.

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary Road Conditions
Calgary roads
Calgary Traffic
Calgary weather
Calgary weather condititions

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News