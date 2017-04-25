Spring snowfall slows commute for Calgary drivers

A spring snowfall slowed the commute to work for thousands of Calgary drivers on Tuesday.

The snow started falling on Monday evening and continued overnight, creating wet and slippery roads throughout the city.

Other areas in the city saw the snowfall stick to the roads, creating icy conditions.

Emergency crews responded to several collisions, including some on major arteries like Macleod Trail and Deerfoot Trail.

Outside of the city, a snowfall was issued for Banff, Canmore and Kananaskis.

Environment Canada warned 10 to 20 centimetres of snow was expected.