April 25, 2017 10:01 am

U.S. lumber duties to dominate B.C. election

By Staff The Canadian Press

Liberal Leader Christy Clark addresses workers and local candidates while standing in front of stacks of western red cedar wood during a campaign stop at CedarLine Industries, a manufacturer of western red cedar products, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday April 24, 2017. A provincial election will be held on May 9.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
British Columbia’s lumber industry is likely to dominate the election campaign today, following an announcement by the Trump administration that it will impose a tariff of about 20 per cent on Canadian softwood imports.

The B.C. Lumber Trade Council says the industry is a major contributor to the provincial economy, with about 145,000 direct and indirect jobs tied to forestry.

Liberal Leader Christy Clark issued a statement late Monday saying she will fight the softwood lumber duties and work to reach a fair deal with the U.S.

Clark said she will meet with her team to determine what needs to be done in order to “stand up for B.C. workers” and the forest industry.

NDP Leader John Horgan also issued a statement on the U.S.-imposed duties, saying that Clark’s government has put thousands of jobs at risk by failing to secure a new softwood lumber agreement.

He said British Columbians deserve a premier who will fight the “unfair” tariffs with everything they’ve got.
