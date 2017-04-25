London BRT changes would conflict with Wharncliffe Rd. construction: City staff

The already complicated bus rapid transit (BRT) debate got even more complicated Monday at London City Hall.

London’s civic works committee learned that if BRT were to be moved from Richmond Street to Wharncliffe Road, it would cancel current efforts to alleviate congestion on the popular roadway.

The plan to widen Wharncliffe would see vehicle lanes double from two to four, with additional room for pedestrian sidewalks and bike lanes.

“The bridge itself does accommodate sidewalks underneath the bridge, it accommodates bike lanes under the bridge, it accommodates four general purpose lanes along with a southbound left turn lane at Oxford Street,” said City of London director of roads and transportation Edward Soldo.

Soldo told the committee those gains would be wiped out if rapid transit is shifted to Wharncliffe.

“It will have an impact on the capacity of the roadway to the point where it would be very much similar to what’s there today, where we have significant congestion north of Oxford Street,” he said.

City staff are in the final stages of finalizing a report ahead of next week’s public participation meeting on BRT that will include a look at alternate routes.

“If it (Wharncliffe) goes to six lanes, the bridge construction that’s already underway would preclude that, it would need to have a wider bridge. I would say it’s technically unfeasible to widen that bridge to six lanes,” said Soldo.

City staff and London Transit Commission staff are set to meet with downtown businesses in a private meeting at Centennial Hall Tuesday to discuss their concerns about rapid transit.

Many businesses have called for the Richmond Street tunnel, which is the preferred option by staff, to be reconsidered.