Regina airport loses tax exemptions, putting it on the hook for $300K

Regina’s airport is losing its tax exemptions.

The airport will have to pay an extra $300,000 this year, under the latest budget passed by the city.

Airport representatives were at city hall asking council to reconsider its decision on Monday night.

“It will mean that the cost will be passed onto the carriers, who will reflect that on your ticket,” said Derrick Thue, the Regina Airport Authority’s chief financial officer.

“So if you’re looking to fly between Regina and Saskatoon, it might put them at an advantage over Regina when you’re booking your flights.

“You’ve got to remember we serve not only Regina but the whole region, all of southern Saskatchewan.”

However, council voted against restoring the airport’s tax abatement.

It would mean reopening the budget and finding $300,000 in savings or another tax increase.

“Perhaps we can have a discussion next year, but we really are not in a position tonight to reopen the budget to find that $300,000 gap that we would have with that removal,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

“Tough decision to make, but I think it was the right one.”