Regina’s city council approves new Costco

It’s official. Regina will be getting a new, bigger Costco.

City council approved its plans on Monday night.

Costco will move three kilometres east down Victoria Avenue to the new Aurora Retail Centre.

“Costco intends to obviously improve upon the existing warehouse in south Regina. It is an older warehouse and it’s not up to Costco’s standards for functionality,” Steven Gammon, Costco’s senior project manager, said.

“When relocating an existing warehouse, Costco prefers to keep it in proximity to the existing warehouse as members over time develop shopping and travel patterns that they don’t like to disrupt.”

Council asked if the store had any plans to open a second location in Regina’s northwest.

Costco representatives said their focus right now is on getting a better facility, but they are keeping an eye on it for the future.

The store will be approximately 157,500 square feet, which is 30,000 square feet bigger than the current location. The plan includes 863 parking stalls.

The new store will be nearly 30,000 square feet bigger than the current one and include 863 parking spots.