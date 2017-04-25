New Westminster’s 114-year-old sunset curfew bylaw finally struck down by city hall

The City of New Westminster has struck down a bylaw that countless residents have been violating for more than a century.

Enacted in 1903, the city’s curfew bylaw banned residents from being out after sunset.

The bylaw was aimed at teenagers staying out late but the city says no tickets have ever been issued. The fine for breaking the curfew was $1.

On Sunday, New Westminster Mayor Jonathan X. Cote jokingly wondered if New Westminster residents would finally be able to stay out after sunset.

Will #newwest residents finally be able stay out after sunset? Repeal of 1903 Curfew Bylaw under review on Monday 😉 pic.twitter.com/baY5146J7Z — Jonathan Cote (@jonathanxcote) April 23, 2017

The answer turned out to be yes. The bylaw was repealed in a city council meeting Tuesday night without any opposition.