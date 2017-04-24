Cole Harbour shopkeeper trying to find owner of false teeth

A Cole Harbour, N.S., store owner is trying to find the owner of a denture she said she found in the store’s parking lot on Friday.

“It’s the chatter of the town now,” Maryann Ritcey said with a laugh on Monday.

She owns Maryann’s Gifts, which is located near Cole Harbour Road and Forest Hills Parkway.

Ritcey’s Facebook post about the false teeth has been shared on the website more than 350 times.

She said she never thought the post would capture this much attention but is enjoying the humour that has come with the task.

“I walked over and took a little stick and touched it,” Ritcey said, telling the story of how she found the “beautiful” but slightly dirty denture.

She said she thinks that, because the denture was found near napkins and teabags, it may have been wrapped in a napkin and put in a bag before falling from somewhere, perhaps a car.

It has since been placed in a transparent plastic bag tied with a green ribbon.

Ritcey said that if no one claims the denture, she will take it to a dentist to see if it can be traced to someone or be used in a constructive way.

“Hopefully [the denture] will be able to talk again in somebody’s beautiful smile,” she said.