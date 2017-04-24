One Sask. man arrested after break and enters in Regina

A 24-year-old man from Edenwold, Sask. is facing 12 charges after break and enters in Regina over the weekend.

According to Regina police, on April 22, around 11:30 p.m., police were called to a business in the 1800 block of Victoria Avenue East for a male suspect who had entered the back door into a private area of the business.

Police said the man allegedly stole some items from the employees’ personal belongings then left in a red truck. The person who called the police was able to get the licence plate information from the vehicle.

Officers then discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen earlier that evening. Then one of the individuals whose items had been stolen reported her credit card was used. Police found the business where the credit card was used and discovered the stolen truck in the area. The suspect was arrested nearby.

Andrew Debruycker, 24, is charged with theft of a motor vehicle, two charges of break, enter and commit theft, theft under $5,000, possession/use of credit card data and four charges of possession of property obtained by crime.

He was also charged with possession of a controlled substance (meth), breach of probation and breach of undertaking.

Debruycker appeared in provincial court Monday morning.