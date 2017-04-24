Kelowna Rockets Reid Gardiner tops WHL again

For the second week in a row, Kelowna Rockets forward Reid Gardiner has been named the WHL Player of the Week.

Gardiner registered five points in two games, helping the Rockets earn a split with the Seattle Thunderbirds in the opening two games of their WHL Western Conference Championship series.

On Friday, Gardiner scored once and had two assists in a 5-4 loss at Seattle.

On Saturday, he scored twice — once while short-handed, the other in overtime — as the Rockets took a 4-3 win at Seattle. That effort earned Gardiner first-star recognition.

Gardiner’s short-handed goal on Saturday night marked his 14th of the playoff season.

That’s a new record for the Rockets, wiping Jamie Benn’s 2009 record of 13 post-season goals off the books.