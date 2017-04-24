Protesters make stop in Kelowna for the Great White Elephant Rally

The Site C dam is already underway, but protesters think it’s not worth it.

The Peace River Valley is home to Treaty 8 First Nations, but their opposition to the project hasn’t put the brakes on it.

With two dams already built, and a 3rd on the way, the $8.9 billion project would cover more than a thousand metres of land.

“How much we are going to lose on it, selling power at a loss into a market that doesn’t need the power, spot market price, that’s one third the cost of production,” Boon said. “It still makes sense to shut this project down.”

At the centre of the rally was a big white elephant, a nod to useless possessions that are expensive to maintain.

The protestors say they don’t believe the project will serve B.C’s economy at all.

“We want the dam stopped, it’s not necessary. Power has been flat lined for five years now and it’s a monster dam.”

“I support the opposition of this project, which is totally unnecessary. The site c development I know is underway but this province does not need more hydroelectricity.”

“That’s agricultural land, it’s a beautiful historical river. The Peace River has already a couple of major dams on it and I think it’s time we should stop that.”

B.C Liberal Leader Christy Clark, was at Site C at a concrete plant on Wednesday talking to supporters about the project.

“Our position on this is absolutely crystal clear, we will get Site C built, we will create the 30,000 jobs that will come from it, and we will make sure to support the workers behind me,” said Clark.

Boon, who’s been spearheading white elephant rallies across the province, had a message of his own.

“That we don’t need Site C and destructive it is and that it needs to be stopped or suspended and sent for a proper review,” said Boon.

A recent report released by the University of British Columbia claims the original business plan for the Site C dam doesn’t hold water anymore and that the mega project should be suspended.