B.C. election: Key developments from Day 14

VANCOUVER – A look at some key developments from Day 14 of the B.C. election campaign for each of the parties:

LIBERALS:

— Liberal Leader Christy Clark campaigned in Delta at a company that relies on B.C. wood products. Clark said the province’s forest industry has “the potential to change the world” by supplying the materials and expertise to create iconic new structures and public spaces.

— Facing questions about donations to her party from forestry company Weyerhaeuser, Clark said she isn’t compromised because she doesn’t defend American demands for tariffs on Canadian softwood. The Liberal leader said she would never defend American interests that “want to kill Canadian jobs.”

— Clark accused NDP Leader John Horgan of “cozying up” to the United Steelworkers Union, saying the group pays the salaries for the New Democrats’ senior campaign director and deputy director.

NDP:

— The NDP accused the Liberals of accepting millions of dollars in donations from forestry companies while jobs in the industry disappeared.

— NDP Leader John Horgan is also promising to stand up for forest workers, saying in a statement he will “fight every day to get people working.”

GREENS:

— Andrew Weaver unveiled his party’s full campaign platform in Vancouver, promising that a Green government would hike taxes on carbon, corporations and high-income earners to pay for more spending on childcare, public health and infrastructure.

— The Green plan includes operating deficits in the second and third years of a four-year mandate, followed by a $216-million surplus in the final fiscal year.

— The Green leader said the election is about trust, and voters can’t depend on the NDP or Liberals because both parties rely on corporate and union donations.

