New YMCA facility in Halifax gets $10 million in government funding

The new John W. Lindsay YMCA facility being built in Halifax has received a financial boost from the provincial and federal governments.

On Monday, it was announced that they are each contributing $5 million towards the new facility.

“Our vision is for the new John W. Lindsay YMCA to be a place that, like the wider YMCA organization, is open and welcoming to all,” said Brian Jessop, the outgoing chair of the YMCA Board of Directors, in a release.

“Together we are ensuring, through this project, that everyone in our community will be able to access the tools and supports they need to better themselves, participate in community, and engage in a supportive network that will have a profound impact on their lives.”

The previous facility on South Park Street closed in 2014.

The new building is planned to be 70,000 square feet, and will feature an aquatic centre, and gymnasium, an indoor track, strength conditioning and weight program spaces, a Family Development Centre, and community spaces, according to the release. It will be located at the intersection of South Park and Sackville streets.

“The collective investment in the future of our community represented here today is a testimony to the strength of our resolve to make our community better for all for decades to come,” said John Lindsay Jr., chair of the YMCA Capital Campaign, in the release. “It shows the importance our partners have placed on the health and wellness of our community, and everyone in it.”

In November 2014, the facility also received $3 million in funding from the Lindsay family.

The John W. Lindsay facility is named in the memory of YMCA supporter and member, John Lindsay Sr., and is expected to open in early 2019.

–With files from Sean Previl, Global News