John Oakley Show – Monday April 24, 2017

Monday afternoon drive home, we talk to the people making and breaking news: LCBO strike vote, NDP presents Pharmacare initiative, and minimum basic income pilot project starts today. Plus our panel convenes for Topics worthy of discussion.

LCBO workers across province hold strike vote

OPSEU says the province’s ‘ill-advised plan’ to sell alcohol in grocery stores is key concern in the upcoming strike vote. President of the union, Smokey Thomas, says his members’ jobs might be at risk

NDP promises pharmacare if elected

Ontario’s NDP is pledging to create a provincial pharmacare plan, appealing to the grassroots about a year out from the start of next year’s election campaign. Dr Brett Belchetz is AM640 Medical Correspondent – Toronto Emergency Room Physician and Health Policy Expert weighs in on the how this plan could be implemented.

Ontario basic income pilot begins

Residents living in the Ontario communities of Hamilton, Lindsay and Thunder Bay will be the first to receive a guaranteed minimum income as part of a new provincial pilot project. A proponent of the project is former senator Hugh Segal and he tells that this would be less punitive than current welfare systems.

Topics worthy of discussion

Adrienne Batra, Chief editor at Toronto Sun; Mike Van Soelen, Managing Principal at Navigator Ltd, and Patrick Gossage, founder of Media Profile.