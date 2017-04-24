London group home operator Keith Charles sentenced to intermittent jail, probation

A London man found guilty of 12 fire code violations in the wake of a fatal blaze at an illegal unregulated group home in the city’s east end nearly two-and-a-half years ago, has been sentenced to 20 days in intermittent custody and two years of probation.

Keith Charles was the owner of an apartment building on Oxford Street East, across from Fanshawe College, that caught fire in November 2014. The building was used as an unregulated group home, operated by Charles through his organization People Helping People.

The fire resulted in the death of a resident, 72-year-old David MacPherson, who had set fire to his unit — one of 12 in the unlicensed group home — and sent two others to hospital. Around 20 others were living in the building at the time.

The blaze also prompted the implementation of a tough new city bylaw late last year to license and regulate group homes in London.

Charles will serve his 20 days of intermittent custody on the weekends.

While on probation, Charles won’t be allowed to operate any homes with more than five tenants. That limitation doesn’t include an existing building Charles operates on Edmonton Street which currently houses eight people.

The prosecution had recommended Charles pay $60,000 in fines, or $5,000 per count. Last month, the Justice of the Peace in the case said he was also considering 30 days of jail time to be served on weekends.

This story will be updated.

— With files from Liny Lamberink, Matthew Trevithick, Trudy Shaw