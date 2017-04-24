City worker finds wallet belonging to missing Burlington senior

There’s a new clue in regards to last summer’s disappearance of an elderly Burlington woman.

Halton Regional Police say a brown leather wallet belonging to 79-year-old Helen Robertson has been found by a city worker in the area of Dundas Street and Tim Dobbie Drive.

Detective Joe Barr says it was found inside a fenced field at Norton Park on Monday morning. He says he thinks it was tossed there over the weekend, after being found at some other location.

Barr notes that the ladies’ Fossil wallet appears to “have been exposed to the elements for some time.”

Police are appealing to the finder to come forward and tell them where it was originally located so that a further ground search can be undertaken.

Robertson, an Alzheimer’s sufferer, has been missing since July 5, 2016.

“This is the first meaningful update we’ve had in some time with regards to Helen’s disappearance,” Barr said.