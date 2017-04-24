Family says man stabbed in alleged ‘drug debt’ attack in west Edmonton has died

Relatives of a 34-year-old man who was found with life-threatening injuries after a vicious assault in a west Edmonton apartment building say he has died.

The man’s family says he was taken off life support this past weekend.

They said Dustin Horsethief, 34, was put on life support Friday before being taken off it on Saturday.

The previous weekend, he was found by police in a highrise apartment building, suffering from multiple stab wounds and blunt force trauma. He was taken to hospital in critical condition where he had emergency surgery.

Police said the victim was known to them.

Officers were called to the apartment near 173 Street and 69 Avenue at 2 p.m., on Saturday, April 15 for a “disturbance.” Police found two men covered in blood stepping out of the condo building elevator; the pair was questioned, arrested and later charged.

Several other people were found in the 17th-floor suite, according to police. Their wrists were zip-tied and they were facedown on the floor. Some suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

EPS spokesperson Scott Pattison said police believe the accused “forcibly” took those individuals to the suite. Several of them are known to police and were already facing a long list of warrants.

“We believe it’s a drug debt,” Pattison said. “Police also confiscated a machete that’s also alleged to have been used in the attack.”

At the time of the arrests, police said charges could be upgraded depending on the condition of the victim. EPS did not have an update on Monday.

Trevor Auger, 36, and Jason Hope, 38, are currently facing a total of 65 charges, including attempted murder and weapons offences.