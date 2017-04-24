New website aims to help Haligonians find parking

A Spryfield man has started a business where people can rent their unused parking spots in downtown Halifax.

Edward Downey said the business was born from the frequent parking bans this past winter. Many people had contacted him searching for available spots when street parking wasn’t allowed.

“So I thought, ‘Why not give people the opportunity to be able to either rent the parking you have available?’,” Downey said.

The website name is Park180.

Customers of the website are able to list their parking spaces for any number of hours or prices they want with Park180 taking a 20 per cent commission.

Downey said he hopes to expand the business to other cities in the future.