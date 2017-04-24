RCMP find truck believed to be involved in Strathcona County hit and run

A vehicle has been seized that police believe was involved in a hit and run at a gas station in Strathcona County.

On Saturday afternoon at the Superstore Gas Bar on Baseline Road, a station attendant was seriously injured after being struck by a driver in a truck involved in stealing gas.

“Witnesses report that a male suspect was leaving without paying for his gas when a male employee attempted to intervene and stop the suspect from leaving, resulting in the employee being run over,” RCMP said.

The suspect vehicle was seen heading west on Baseline Road towards Sherwood Drive.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate hit and run at Sherwood Park gas bar

Strathcona County RCMP said Monday the truck was found in Sherwood Park, but didn’t reveal where it was located.

The victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Witnesses said the driver looked to be in his 30s.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Strathcona County RCMP 780-467-7741 or Crime Stoppers.